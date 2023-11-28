The Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller included, square off versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miller, in his last appearance, had 20 points in a 130-117 loss to the Magic.

Below we will look at Miller's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 20.1 PR -- 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Miller's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Knicks

Miller has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 11.8% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 105.9 points per contest, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 40.4 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks give up 24.4 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 14th in the league, conceding 12.6 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brandon Miller vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 34 29 3 2 5 0 0 11/12/2023 10 11 3 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.