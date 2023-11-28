South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Aiken County, South Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aiken High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at South Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.