Presbyterian vs. Elon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 27
The Elon Phoenix (3-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.
Presbyterian vs. Elon Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Elon, North Carolina
- Venue: Schar Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Elon
|-3.5
|144.5
Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats
- Presbyterian has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Presbyterian has a 146.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.1 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Presbyterian has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Presbyterian has won in two of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
- The Blue Hose have played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Presbyterian has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Presbyterian vs. Elon Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Elon
|5
|100%
|77.3
|154.3
|80.2
|149.8
|146.7
|Presbyterian
|4
|66.7%
|77.0
|154.3
|69.6
|149.8
|139
Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends
- The Blue Hose put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (77.0) than the Phoenix give up (80.2).
Presbyterian vs. Elon Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Elon
|3-2-0
|0-0
|4-1-0
|Presbyterian
|3-3-0
|1-0
|4-2-0
Presbyterian vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Elon
|Presbyterian
|5-9
|Home Record
|5-9
|3-12
|Away Record
|0-15
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-12-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|62.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.8
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
