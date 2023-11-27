South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Dorchester County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hanahan High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
