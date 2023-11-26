The Wofford Terriers (2-4) will be trying to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lipscomb vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

Wofford has won two games against the spread this year.

The Terriers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Lipscomb is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Bisons' five games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.