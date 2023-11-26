Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Panthers Game – Week 12
Check out best bets for when two struggling teams meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as the Tennessee Titans (3-7) look to end their three-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.
When is Titans vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Titans are the bet in this game. They're favored by 7.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.8 to 3.5).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 64.3% chance to win.
- The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -180 or shorter.
- The Panthers have won one of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-3.5)
- The Titans are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-7-1).
- In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, Carolina owns an ATS record of 2-6.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (36.5)
- Tennessee and Carolina combine to average 3.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 36.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.4 more points per game (48.9) than this game's total of 36.5 points.
- Three of the Titans' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Panthers' 10 games with a set total.
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|214.3
|6
|3.8
|0
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|187.0
|9
|15.3
|0
