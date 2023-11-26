Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Fancy a wager on Teravainen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In Teravainen's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In nine of 19 games this season, Teravainen has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In three of 19 games this season, Teravainen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Teravainen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 14 Points 1 10 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

