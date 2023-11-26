Something has to give when the Tennessee Titans (3-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup November 26, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who are on their own three-game losing streak.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans and Panthers can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans 3.5 36.5 -185 +150

Panthers vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played six games this season that ended with a point total above 36.5 points.

Carolina's average game total this season has been 42.9, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 2-7-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have won one of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog six times this season, but lost all of those games.

Tennessee Titans

The average total in Tennessee's outings this year is 40.4, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Titans have covered the spread four times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Titans have been moneyline favorites only once before this year and they lost.

Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Titans vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Titans 16.8 27 21.4 14 40.4 5 10 Panthers 16.3 29 27.5 28 42.9 6 10

Panthers vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three contests.

None of the Panthers' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Titans have a negative point differential on the season (-46 total points, -4.6 per game), as do the Panthers (-112 total points, -11.2 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three contests.

In its past three contests, Tennessee has gone over the total once.

The Titans have been outscored by 46 points this season (4.6 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 112 points (11.2 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 43.4 42.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.0 25.0 ATS Record 2-7-1 1-3-1 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 0-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 1-4 0-5

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.1 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.3 21.7 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-1-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 3-1 0-5

