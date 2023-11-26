The Tennessee Titans (3-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three straight, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 36.5 in the contest.

Panthers vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

The Titans have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost eight times, and tied one time in 10 games this season.

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

In 10 games this season, the Titans have won the third quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Tennessee is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The Titans have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering six points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have been winning one time, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

At the end of the first half, the Titans have been winning four times (2-2 in those games) and have been losing six times (1-5).

2nd Half

Out of 10 games this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up three times.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games and have lost the second half in seven games.

Tennessee's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 11.7 points on average in the second half.

