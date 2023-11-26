In the Week 12 tilt between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Miles Sanders get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Sanders has rushed for 274 yards (30.4 per game) on 82 carries with one touchdown.

Sanders has tacked on 21 catches for 120 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0

