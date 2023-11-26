Can we expect Martin Necas finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Necas has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Necas' shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:55 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

