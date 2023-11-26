LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ball, in his last game, had 34 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists in a 117-114 win over the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Ball, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 25.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 Assists 7.5 8.6 PRA -- 40.3 PR -- 31.7 3PM 3.5 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Ball's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

LaMelo Ball Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Ball has made 9.2 shots per game, which accounts for 21.5% of his team's total makes.

Ball is averaging 9.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 30.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 106.8 points per game.

Giving up 39.7 rebounds per contest, the Magic are the best team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the league, allowing 22.4 per game.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LaMelo Ball vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 38 33 8 6 6 0 4 11/14/2022 34 17 4 9 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.