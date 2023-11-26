With the Carolina Panthers taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Hayden Hurst a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hurst will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Hurst has posted a 184-yard season thus far (20.4 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in 18 balls on 32 targets.

Hurst, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0 Week 10 @Bears 4 2 14 0

Rep Hayden Hurst with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.