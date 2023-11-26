Should you bet on Dmitry Orlov to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Orlov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Orlov averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:57 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:11 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

