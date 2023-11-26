How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Coastal Carolina shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 10-5 overall.
- The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 134th.
- Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers recorded were 7.4 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).
- When Coastal Carolina scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 11-12.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina put up 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Chanticleers played better at home last season, surrendering 68.1 points per game, compared to 79.9 away from home.
- At home, Coastal Carolina drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than in road games (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (26.8%).
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wichita State
|L 86-77
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Furman
|L 89-80
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|HTC Center
