The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Clemson Tigers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Clemson vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions' 79.8 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Tigers allow.
  • UAPB has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
  • Clemson's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.8 points.
  • The Tigers record just 2.1 fewer points per game (75.7) than the Golden Lions give up (77.8).
  • Clemson has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Golden Lions give up.

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 17.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%
  • MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Longwood W 102-63 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Mississippi State L 81-78 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Tulsa L 74-64 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 UAPB - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/7/2023 Duke - Littlejohn Coliseum

