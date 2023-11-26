Clemson vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's game between the Clemson Tigers (4-3) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Clemson squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:15 PM ET on November 26.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Tigers suffered a 74-64 loss to Tulsa.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Clemson vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 79, UAPB 71
Other ACC Predictions
- Gonzaga vs Louisville
- East Tennessee State vs Miami (FL)
- Villanova vs Wake Forest
- North Carolina Central vs Duke
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Tigers beat the Winthrop Eagles 71-41 on November 6.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.
- Clemson has four wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 228) on November 6
- 90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 284) on November 12
- 85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 304) on November 10
- 102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 348) on November 19
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 17.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Dayshanette Harris: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 75.7 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (284th in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.