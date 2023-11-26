The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -7.5 146.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points twice this season.

Charleston (SC) has had an average of 143.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Charleston (SC) is winless against the spread so far this year in five opportunities.

Charleston (SC) will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston (SC) has a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 4 80% 82.8 152.2 71.7 145.9 141.3 Charleston (SC) 2 40% 69.4 152.2 74.2 145.9 152.5

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 69.4 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 71.7 the Golden Flashes give up.

Charleston (SC) has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 3-2-0 1-0 4-1-0 Charleston (SC) 0-5-0 0-0 1-4-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Charleston (SC) 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-6 Away Record 11-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

