The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Golden Flashes have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
  • The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 35th.
  • The Cougars' 69.4 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.7 the Golden Flashes allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.7 points, Charleston (SC) is 1-1.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.5.
  • The Cougars conceded fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.
  • Charleston (SC) sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Vermont L 73-64 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Wyoming L 67-60 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Coastal Carolina W 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

