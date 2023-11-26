Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 at Nissan Stadium, where they'll face Sean Murphy-Bunting and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup versus the Titans' secondary, see below.

Panthers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 99.2 9.9 14 60 8.56

Adam Thielen vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen paces his squad with 726 receiving yards on 76 catches with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina ranks fourth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,744 (174.4 per contest) and 20th in passing TDs (11).

The Panthers' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 16.3 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 32nd with 2,667 total yards (266.7 per game).

Carolina has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 37.8 times game, which is sixth in the league.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 32 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).

Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense

Sean Murphy-Bunting has a team-high one interception to go along with 32 tackles and four passes defended.

Defensively, Tennessee has allowed 2,308 passing yards, or 230.8 per game -- that puts the team 15th in the league.

The Titans' points-against average on defense is 14th in the NFL, at 21.4 per game.

Tennessee has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Sean Murphy-Bunting Rec. Targets 97 29 Def. Targets Receptions 76 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 726 32 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.6 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 274 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

