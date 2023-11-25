The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

Wofford has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.

The Terriers' 77.6 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 76.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Wofford is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.2 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.

At home, the Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.0).

At home, Wofford knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule