How to Watch Wofford vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford Stats Insights
- Wofford has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.
- The Terriers' 77.6 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 76.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Wofford is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
- At home, the Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.0).
- At home, Wofford knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Canisius
|L 76-67
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Bell Centre
|11/26/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/2/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.