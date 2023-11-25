South Carolina State vs. Missouri State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Missouri State Bears (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri State vs. South Carolina State matchup.
South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri State Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri State (-21.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Missouri State (-21.5)
|147.5
|-4500
|+1300
South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Betting Trends
- South Carolina State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Missouri State is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- Bears games have gone over the point total twice this season.
South Carolina State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- South Carolina State ranks 82nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 342nd, a difference of 260 spots.
- South Carolina State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
