The Clemson Tigers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is a game to catch for fans of South Carolina college football on a Week 13 schedule that features plenty of compelling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Brooks Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-8.5)

Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

