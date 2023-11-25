The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 74.0 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 55.8 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Morehead State is 2-2.

Presbyterian has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.0 points.

The Blue Hose score 9.6 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles allow (70.8).

Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Morehead State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.

The Blue Hose shoot 40.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles shoot 43.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Blue Hose concede.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG%

13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 9.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

9.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Ashley Carrillo: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Aubrie Kierscht: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

