The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on WSN.

Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

TV: WSN

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers' 85.0 points per game are 18.0 more points than the 67.0 the Sooners give up.

Tennessee has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Oklahoma has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.0 points.

The 85.3 points per game the Sooners put up are 10.5 more points than the Volunteers allow (74.8).

Oklahoma has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Tennessee is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.

The Sooners shoot 47.0% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers concede defensively.

The Volunteers shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Sooners allow.

Oklahoma Leaders

Payton Verhulst: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20) Skylar Vann: 13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Sahara Williams: 10.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%

10.5 PTS, 49.0 FG% Lexy Keys: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Aubrey Joens: 12.8 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)

Tennessee Leaders

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Alabama State W 92-46 Lloyd Noble Center 11/19/2023 @ Virginia W 82-67 John Paul Jones Arena 11/23/2023 Princeton L 77-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Tennessee - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 12/1/2023 Grambling - Lloyd Noble Center 12/9/2023 UNLV - Lloyd Noble Center

Tennessee Schedule