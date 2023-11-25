For details on which players are in, and which players are out, for Saturday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the piece below, you'll find the full NBA injury report, which features updated injury info for every team.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Thunder vs. 76ers Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSOK and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Out (Hip), Lindy Waters III, SG: Questionable (Back)

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: Out (Rib), Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Hip)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Heat Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on YES and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas, SG: Out (Ankle), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Hip)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Duncan Robinson, SF: Out (Thumb), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on MNMT and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Bilal Coulibaly, SF: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSOH and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Dean Wade, PF: Out (Ankle), Isaac Okoro, SG: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell, SG: Questionable (Hamstring), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal)

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel), Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Adductor), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Nose), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Report

9:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on KJZZ and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler, C: Questionable (Elbow), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Questionable (Hamstring)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), CJ McCollum, SG: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III, SF: Out (Knee)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Back)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.