The UAB Blazers (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Furman Paladins (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Furman matchup in this article.

Furman vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

ESPN+

Furman vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Furman vs. UAB Betting Trends

Furman has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

UAB has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Blazers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of four times this season.

