How to Watch Furman vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UAB Blazers (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Furman Paladins (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Furman vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- This season, Furman has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Blazers are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 153rd.
- The Paladins put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 69.4 the Blazers allow.
- When it scores more than 69.4 points, Furman is 3-2.
Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Furman put up 86.5 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (77.5).
- At home, the Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed on the road (70.3).
- At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.0 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) as well.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Liberty
|L 88-74
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 89-80
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-71
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
