The UAB Blazers (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Furman Paladins (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • This season, Furman has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Blazers are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 153rd.
  • The Paladins put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 69.4 the Blazers allow.
  • When it scores more than 69.4 points, Furman is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Furman put up 86.5 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (77.5).
  • At home, the Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed on the road (70.3).
  • At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.0 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Liberty L 88-74 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Coastal Carolina W 89-80 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Wyoming L 78-71 HTC Center
11/25/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.