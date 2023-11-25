The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) take the court against the Clemson Tigers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 73.2 the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

Clemson has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 73.2 points.

Tulsa has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.7 points.

The Golden Hurricane record 14.2 more points per game (83.4) than the Tigers allow (69.2).

Tulsa has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 69.2 points.

Clemson has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

This year the Golden Hurricane are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers shoot 45.9% from the field, just 7.7% higher than the Golden Hurricane allow.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Dayshanette Harris: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ruby Whitehorn: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) MaKayla Elmore: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Maddi Cluse: 9.0 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule