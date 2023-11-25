The Clemson Tigers (7-4) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Clemson is averaging 30.4 points per game offensively this season (48th in the FBS), and is allowing 21.1 points per game (36th) on the other side of the ball. South Carolina ranks 71st with 380.7 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 97th with 402.5 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Clemson vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Clemson South Carolina 413.5 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.7 (74th) 289.1 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.5 (87th) 176.7 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.6 (129th) 236.8 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.1 (15th) 19 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 22 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 2,480 yards (225.5 ypg) on 245-of-386 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 142 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 99 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Phil Mafah has racked up 805 yards on 149 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.

Will Shipley has piled up 718 yards on 141 carries, scoring five times. He's grabbed 25 passes for 203 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns, as well.

Beaux Collins' team-leading 510 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 65 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has put up a 477-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes on 61 targets.

Jake Briningstool has racked up 40 catches for 404 yards, an average of 36.7 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has put up 3,074 passing yards, or 279.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has collected 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Mario Anderson has run for 672 yards on 130 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Dakereon Joyner has piled up 115 yards (on 49 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette paces his squad with 1,187 receiving yards on 65 catches with seven touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 36 passes and compiled 312 receiving yards (28.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ahmarean Brown's 25 grabs (on 38 targets) have netted him 256 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

