The Mercer Bears (2-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Bears average 19.7 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Buccaneers allow their opponents to score (80.6).

The Buccaneers record 8.7 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Bears allow (69.9).

This season the Buccaneers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears concede.

The Bears make 34.8% of their shots from the field, just 8.4% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Madison Adamson: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Kennedi Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%

12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG% Alaina Nettles: 3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%

3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG% Shimei Muhammad: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

