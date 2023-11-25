How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Geelong Cats versus Brisbane Lions in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match is a game to watch on a Saturday AFL schedule that has a lot of competitive matchups.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Geelong Cats at Brisbane Lions
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Adelaide Crows at North Melbourne Kangaroos
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:56 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
