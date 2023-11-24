Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Friday's college basketball schedule, including a UConn Huskies taking on the UCLA Bruins.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 23 Washington State Cougars vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Location: Cancún, Mexico
How to Watch Washington State vs. UMass
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Hertz Arena
- Location: Estero, Florida
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky
- TV: FloHoops
No. 20 Louisville Cardinals vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
- Location: Katy, Texas
How to Watch Louisville vs. Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
- Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Colorado
- TV: ESPN3
Green Bay Phoenix vs. Maryland Terrapins
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Location: Cancún, Mexico
How to Watch Green Bay vs. Maryland
- TV: FloHoops
No. 7 LSU Tigers vs. Niagara Purple Eagles
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
- Location: George Town, Cayman Islands
How to Watch LSU vs. Niagara
- TV: FloHoops
No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Vermont Catamounts
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Hertz Arena
- Location: Estero, Florida
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Vermont
- TV: FloHoops
McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 14 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ferrell Center
- Location: Waco, Texas
How to Watch McNeese vs. Baylor
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
- Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. NC State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.