Wofford vs. Canisius November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (1-0) will face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wofford vs. Canisius Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wofford Rank
|Wofford AVG
|Canisius AVG
|Canisius Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|70.4
|203rd
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.