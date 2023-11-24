Friday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) and the Winthrop Eagles (3-2) facing off at Haas Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-49 win for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Eagles won their most recent game 62-55 against Saint Augustine's on Tuesday.

Winthrop vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Winthrop vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 69, Winthrop 49

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Winthrop has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 349) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 8.6 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%

8.6 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Ronaltha Marc: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Leonor Paisana: 9.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Blessing Okoh: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 58.2 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and giving up 58.6 (105th in college basketball).

