Week 13 of the 2023 college football season features nine games involving ACC teams. Our computer model favors Duke (-6.5) against Pittsburgh and betting the over/under in the Florida State vs. Florida matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 13 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke -6.5 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 19.3 points

Duke by 19.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Florida State -6.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 16.8 points

Florida State by 16.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Louisville -7.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals

Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 15.6 points

Louisville by 15.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 13 ACC Total Bets

Over 49.5 - Florida State vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators Projected Total: 56.7 points

56.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 41.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils Projected Total: 47.1 points

47.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Boston College

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles

Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 53.0 points

53.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 13 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 11-0 (8-0 ACC) 40.1 / 16.9 450.7 / 323.2 Louisville 10-1 (7-1 ACC) 33.2 / 18.4 443.1 / 317.0 NC State 8-3 (5-2 ACC) 25.7 / 20.2 332.0 / 318.0 Georgia Tech 6-5 (5-3 ACC) 31.9 / 30.5 438.9 / 437.0 North Carolina 8-3 (4-3 ACC) 38.1 / 26.0 514.8 / 396.2 Virginia Tech 5-6 (4-3 ACC) 26.2 / 24.9 376.0 / 325.5 Clemson 7-4 (4-4 ACC) 30.4 / 21.1 413.5 / 289.1 Boston College 6-5 (3-4 ACC) 25.5 / 28.1 390.2 / 377.3 Duke 6-5 (3-4 ACC) 27.5 / 19.8 352.7 / 358.8 Miami (FL) 6-5 (2-5 ACC) 30.9 / 22.3 432.9 / 326.8 Pittsburgh 3-8 (2-5 ACC) 20.3 / 27.1 318.5 / 366.8 Virginia 3-8 (2-5 ACC) 23.8 / 31.8 376.3 / 401.7 Syracuse 5-6 (1-6 ACC) 24.6 / 23.1 349.1 / 381.6 Wake Forest 4-7 (1-6 ACC) 19.3 / 26.5 321.4 / 379.3

