The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

Tulane owns the 62nd-ranked offense this season (391.6 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with only 323.9 yards allowed per game. UTSA is posting 33.1 points per game on offense this season (29th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 24.3 points per game (56th-ranked) on defense.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream:

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Tulane UTSA 391.6 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.1 (37th) 323.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (56th) 161.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.6 (47th) 229.8 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.5 (48th) 15 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,043 yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 271 yards (24.6 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 206 times for 1,080 yards (98.2 per game), scoring six times.

Lawrence Keys III's 599 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has totaled 33 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has put together a 577-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 55 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has been the target of 41 passes and hauled in 24 catches for 421 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has compiled 2,308 yards (209.8 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 295 yards with four touchdowns.

Kevorian Barnes is his team's leading rusher with 127 carries for 606 yards, or 55.1 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Robert Henry has racked up 519 yards (on 102 carries) with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has totaled 75 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 964 (87.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 105 times and has nine touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put together a 514-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 54 targets.

Devin McCuin's 57 targets have resulted in 36 grabs for 489 yards and three touchdowns.

