Friday's game that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-2) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) at Frost Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-39 in favor of South Dakota State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Bulldogs enter this contest on the heels of a 58-53 loss to South Carolina Upstate on Monday.

South Carolina State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

South Carolina State vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 74, South Carolina State 39

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, South Carolina State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

South Carolina State Leaders

Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 58.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 58.3 FG% Morgan Beacham: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Taniya McGown: 7.8 PTS, 60.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

7.8 PTS, 60.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jhaven Meade: 2.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 85.7 FG%

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 23.4 points per game (posting 47.4 points per game, 350th in college basketball, while giving up 70.8 per contest, 285th in college basketball) and have a -117 scoring differential.

