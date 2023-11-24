The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a projected competitive matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2), who have -105 moneyline odds. The contest on Friday begins at 6:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on TNT and Max.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Penguins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 19 games this season.

The Penguins have been victorious in five of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.7%).

The Sabres have claimed an upset victory in three, or 25.0%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Pittsburgh has put together a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

Buffalo has a record of 3-9 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-5-0 6.6 3.50 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.50 2.10 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 2.70 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.70 3.30 4 14.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

