Oregon vs. Oregon State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1), with the 11th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) and the 23rd-ranked rushing offense, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Beavers are by 13.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Oregon vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-13.5)
|61.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-13.5)
|62.5
|-580
|+420
Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 7-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Ducks are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- Oregon State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
Oregon & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
