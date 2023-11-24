Granada CF and Deportivo Alaves hit the pitch in the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today.

Granada CF makes the trip to take on Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Deportivo Alaves (-150)

Deportivo Alaves (-150) Underdog: Granada CF (+390)

Granada CF (+390) Draw: (+270)

