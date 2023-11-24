Can we count on Jesperi Kotkaniemi lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

Kotkaniemi has scored in six of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kotkaniemi's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:04 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:35 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

