Sebastian Aho and Nikita Kucherov are two of the players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning play at PNC Arena on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 16 points. He has five goals and 11 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Seth Jarvis has picked up 15 points (0.8 per game), scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 2 1 3 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Teuvo Teravainen's 14 points this season have come via 10 goals and four assists.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 29 points (1.5 per game), with 13 goals and 16 assists in 19 games (playing 20:27 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point has posted 24 total points (1.2 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 16 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1

