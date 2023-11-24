The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7), coming off a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, host the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) at PNC Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Lightning fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have put up a record of 7-3-0. They have put up 31 goals, while their opponents have scored 21. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (22.6% of opportunities).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-165)

Hurricanes (-165) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have an 11-7 record overall, with a 4-0-4 record in games that have needed overtime.

Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 14 times, and are 11-3-0 in those games (to register 22 points).

In the 10 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-3-0 record (14 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 10-4-0 (20 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.5 8th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 2nd 33.7 Shots 30.7 19th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 31.34% 2nd 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 84.48% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.