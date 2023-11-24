The Clemson Tigers (4-1) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 75.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.
  • Mississippi State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • Clemson is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 33.4 more points than the Bulldogs allow (44.2).
  • Clemson is 4-0 when scoring more than 44.2 points.
  • Mississippi State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
  • The Tigers are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 14.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (29.7%).
  • The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%
  • MaKayla Elmore: 4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 31.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 47.4 FG%

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Mercer W 90-66 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/16/2023 @ South Carolina L 109-40 Colonial Life Arena
11/19/2023 Longwood W 102-63 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Mississippi State - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Tulsa - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 UAPB - Leonard E. Merrell Center

