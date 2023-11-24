The Clemson Tigers (4-0) are heavily favored (by 22.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -22.5 145.5

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson's games last season went over this contest's total of 145.5 points 14 times.

Clemson's matchups last season had an average of 142.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Clemson won 75% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (15-5).

The Tigers did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, Clemson has an implied win probability of 98.0%.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 14 46.7% 74.7 142.4 67.9 138.5 139.5 Alcorn State 10 34.5% 67.7 142.4 70.6 138.5 136.8

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers scored were only 4.1 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).

When Clemson put up more than 70.6 points last season, it went 12-9 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 0-0 18-12-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 0-1 15-14-0

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Alcorn State 15-2 Home Record 7-2 5-6 Away Record 10-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

