Clemson vs. Alcorn State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) meet the Clemson Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Clemson Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|323rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
