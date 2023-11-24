Clemson vs. Alcorn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Alcorn State Braves (1-6) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Alcorn State matchup.
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-22.5)
|145.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-22.5)
|146.5
|-8000
|+1800
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.
- The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.
- Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 15 of the Braves' games last year went over the point total.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Sportsbooks rate Clemson considerably lower (64th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (35th).
- The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
