How to Watch Clemson vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-6) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Iowa State vs Virginia Tech (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Southern Indiana vs Duke (6:00 PM ET | November 24)
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 46.7% from the field last season, two percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.
- Clemson had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 101st.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers averaged were only 4.1 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).
- Clemson had a 19-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Clemson played better in home games last year, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Tigers surrendered 65.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.1).
- In terms of three-pointers, Clemson performed better at home last season, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|UAB
|W 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
