The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 44.2% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charleston Southern has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 315th.

The Buccaneers score an average of 78.4 points per game, only two more points than the 76.4 the Demon Deacons give up.

Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.5.

At home, the Buccaneers allowed 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.7.

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule