The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 44.2% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Charleston Southern has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 315th.
  • The Buccaneers score an average of 78.4 points per game, only two more points than the 76.4 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.5.
  • At home, the Buccaneers allowed 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 JWU Charlotte W 102-61 The Buc Dome
11/17/2023 @ NC State L 87-53 PNC Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 79-73 Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 South Carolina State - The Buc Dome

