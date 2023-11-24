How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 44.2% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charleston Southern has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 315th.
- The Buccaneers score an average of 78.4 points per game, only two more points than the 76.4 the Demon Deacons give up.
- Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.5.
- At home, the Buccaneers allowed 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.7.
- Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (35.9%) too.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 102-61
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|@ NC State
|L 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 79-73
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|The Buc Dome
